MANILA – Kapamilya host Robi Domingo surprised his friends and fans on social media when he dropped a rare topless snap.

On Instagram, Domingo captured the attention of many netizens when he flaunted his defined arms and chest in his recent post.

“Pumped up for the exciting and crazy weekend! Here we go,” he said in his caption.

Several celebrities made sure to compliment Domingo’s body progress, including fellow hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Luis Manzano.

“Ready na siya for more daring roles Direk,” Gonzalez said jokingly.

“Lupet ha,” Manzano added.

Domingo also got support from actor Enchong Dee who said, “Proud of you!!”

Other netizens filled the comment section with fire emojis to express their appreciation.

Domingo is currently hosting the second season of “Idol Philippines” and the Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

RELATED VIDEO: