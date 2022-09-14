Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Vivoree Esclito has been active in showbiz in recent years, having had consistent projects with ABS-CBN in different platforms.

However, despite her enduring career in the industry, Vivoree has yet to score a lead role in a big project. But this does not bother the actress, explaining that she is not rushing things in her craft.

During a virtual press conference for ABS-CBN’s upcoming digital anthology “Love Bites,” Esclito said she is working to improve her acting skills.

“For me, I really do think that I still have a long way to go. Marami pa akong pwedeng matutunan. And sa mga roles ko rin, marami pa kong kailangan ma-discover about myself. Marami pa kong roles na gusto gampanan,” she said.

Despite being in a supporting role, Esclito has been visible in the past three years of the pandemic, appearing in numerous digital shows, movie, and television projects.

Aside from acting, Esclito is also trying to penetrate the music scene as singing is her first love alongside dancing.

“I also want to explore music kasi first love ko talaga music, singing and dancing. I learn to love acting lang after PBB when I joined acting workshops. Marami pa po akong gustong matutunan and ma-experience,” she added.

Esclito is set to star in an episode of “Love Bites” with Rise Artist’s actor Anthony Jennings.

And just like the actress, Jennings also shared that he has to learn more before getting big breaks in showbiz.

“Marami pa akong gustong gampanang roles. Ngayon parang gusto ko nga gumawa ng action, mag-action stars. Hopefully, ma-experience. Gusto ko rin matuto. Marami pang character na kailangan ko aralin,” he answered.

Esclito and Jennings’ episode, “Lost But Found,” will be the first to air among the series of real love stories on “Love Bites” which will premiere exclusively on YouTube.

The two actors did not expect to be paired as a love team on screen. They, however, had the chance to work with each other in the series “Tara G!”

“Unexpected. Ako kasi wala naman talaga akong official love team. But I'm open to anyone. Super happy na I was able to work with Anthony for this project,” Esclito said.

The “Made For YouTube” offering will stream on Fridays at 8 p.m. starting September 16, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

The real-life stories about different kinds of love — between husband and wife, high school sweethearts, a same-sex couple, among others — will be portrayed by various Kapamilya stars.

“Love Bites” is the latest YouTube-exclusive title from ABS-CBN, following the romantic comedy series “How to Move On in 30 Days” and the audio drama “Dear MOR: Celebrity Specials,” among others.



