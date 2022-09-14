Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – After the success of their series “Viral Scandal”, veteran actors Dimples Romana and Miko Raval are paired anew for an episode in the ABS-CBN digital anthology, “Love Bites”.

Romana and Raval will lead the cast in the episode “Letters For Lea” that redefines love and proves that it is patient.

During the media conference Wednesday, Romana teased about how people encounter a kind of love that is short but has a lasting impact.

“Meron kasing mga kinds of love na it gets stuck on you. It grows on you. Merong mga kilig at pagmamahal na dumarating siya, ang bilis-bilis lang dumaan sayo pero it lasts … It has a lasting effect on you,” she said.

The story of “Letters For Lea” revolves around Allan (Raval) and Lea (Romana) whose love endures despite not seeing and spending time together.

“Meron tayong notion na ang pagmamahal we always have to be together. We always have to spend together. But here comes Allan and Lea who both are telling us na pwede magkaroon ng pagmamahal na somewhere out there merong taong nagmamahal sayo — redefining love and defying space and distance and time. Para sa kanilang dalawa naka-suspend ’yun.”

She also felt that the story resonates with audience who are in their 30s to 50s that are still searching for love or have found their partners late in their lives.

Romana said their upcoming episode tells the public that love can remain pure and genuine despite the time and space, adding that Lea and Allan reached out with each other after decades of longing for one another.

Raval also echoed the actress’ answer, adding that many audiences will see themselves in Allan and Lea’s love story.

Meanwhile, the actor expressed his gratitude to be working with Romana again on screen after being partnered on “Viral Scandal.”

“Very happy ako na na-enjoy nila ’yung partnership namin ni Dimps. Grabe talaga si Dimps ’pag nakatrabaho mo siya. First day pa lang, mag-o-open ka na sa kanya — the way she talks. Talagang ilalapit niya ’yung sarili siya sayo para di ka ma-intimidate. It helped us na maging very close kami talaga sa isa’t isa,” Raval revealed.

“Letters For Lea” is just one of the several love stories to be featured in the digital anthology of ABS-CBN which will premiere exclusively on YouTube.

The “Made For YouTube” offering will stream on Fridays at 8 p.m. starting September 16, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

The real-life stories about different kinds of love — between husband and wife, high school sweethearts, a same-sex couple, among others — will be portrayed by various Kapamilya stars.

“Love Bites” is the latest YouTube-exclusive title from ABS-CBN, following the romantic comedy series “How to Move On in 30 Days” and the audio drama “Dear MOR: Celebrity Specials,” among others.



