MANILA – Months after his celebrated courting proposal to Andrea Brillantes, basketball player Ricci Rivero faced an important question from veteran host Boy Abunda.

In the interview of Abunda, Rivero was asked if he considers the Kapamilya actress “the one.”

The athlete, who is set to play in Taiwan, answered in the affirmative.

“I think, Tito Boy, yes,” Rivero said briefly.

In the same interview, the former UP Fighting Maroon opened up about the viral proposal after their game during the UAAP Season 84.

Rivero revealed that it was not the original plan he had in mind. Luckily, he prepared a backup plan just in case the first would not work.

“Dun dapat siya sa big screen, hindi lang kami nagkaintindihan. Tapos late na, pa-start na 'yung game,” he said during the interview.

As a result, Rivero borrowed the microphone in the committee’s table and publicly asked Brillantes, who was in the bleachers watching the game, to be his girlfriend.

According to him, he wanted to show how proud he is to be Brillantes’ boyfriend that is why he made it public.

“Yung gusto ko lang din talaga na mapa-feel sa tao na proud ka,” he continued.

He also shared that he had planned it for a while but was hesitant at first if he could pull it off.

“Para siyang baril, nakakasa siya pero nakatago. 'Yung anytime pwede ko siya gawin pero hindi ko alam kung kaya kong gawin. First time ko siya na girlfriend in public tapos ganon pa 'yung nangyari,” Rivero said.

Rivero is taking his talents overseas after helping the University of the Philippines (UP) clinch its historic UAAP basketball title.

He signed with Taoyuan Pilots in the P.League+, as confirmed by his agency Virtual Playground. This makes the shooting guard the first Asian to play as an import in the Taiwan league.

Rivero is the first UAAP player to win titles with two different schools. He first bagged the championship in his rookie year in 2016 with De La Salle University before he transferred to UP.

RELATED VIDEO