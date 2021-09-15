K-pop group ATEEZ recently made a comeback with 'ZERO : FEVER Part.3.' Photo courtesy of KQ Entertainment

Rising K-pop group ATEEZ seeks to evoke nostalgia for youth through its latest extended play (EP).

Last Monday, the eight-piece boy group — composed of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — released its seventh EP "ZERO : FEVER Part.3" along with the music video for the single "Deja Vu."

The six-track package is also the third installment to ATEEZ's "FEVER" series.

"If the second installment was about reigniting the burning passion of the youth, then their newest release will tell a story of how the youth's memories and passion will forever remain eternal," KQ Entertainment, the group's management, said in a statement.

The EP is fronted by two promotional singles "Deja Vu" and "Eternal Sunshine," with the former serving as the lead single after winning a recent fan vote.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Deja Vu," a dance-pop song that fits right into the group's string of powerful singles, talks about "a longing for the unknown," KQ said.

The EP also includes the bright synth-pop "Eternal Sunshine" as well as "Feeling Like I Do," "Rocky," "All About You" and "Not Too Late." Rappers Hongjoong and Mingi participated in writing lyrics for the songs.

The record marks ATEEZ's first release following their participation in the popular K-pop competition "Kingdom: Legendary War."

In March, the band released the second installment to the "FEVER" series, fronted by the single "Fireworks (I'm the One)."

ATEEZ debuted in late 2018 and have since built a strong international following.