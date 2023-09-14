MANILA -- Pinoy pop supergroup SB19 will be among the special guest of singer KZ Tandingan at her upcoming major concert "KZ Xperience" on September 23 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Tandingan made the announcement in a social media post on Wednesday.

"CAT’S FINALLY OUT OF THE BAG!!! I’m so stoked and honored to announce that joining the 'Xperience' at the Newport Performing Arts Theater are the KINGS OF PPOP @officialsb19. Definitely, a box ticked off at the top of my collab wish list!" Tandingan captioned her post.

"KZ Xperience" marks Tandingan's return to local concert scene after five years.



Her last major concert in Manila was "Supreme" at the Mall of Asia Arena in June 2018, although she regularly holds concert abroad.



In 2019, she made history as the first Filipino to perform a sold-out concert at the Dubai World Trade Center Arena.

Tandingan started her career after winning “X-Factor Philippines” in 2012.