Photos from KZ Tandingan's Instagram account

Singer KZ Tandingan took a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to now-defunct talent show “X Factor Philippines” where she won in 2012.

Tandingan recalled how she skipped school to try her luck in the competition that catapulted her in the music industry.

“Today, I celebrate the 9th anniversary of the 'X Factor' in the Philippines. It’s the only season of its kind but forever engraved in who I am,” the versatile singer said.

“I remember skipping exams to audition despite the expected rejection and deciding to give music a chance, one last time, with only a backpack with my CDs and my heart with my dreams,” she added.

She went on to honor the team behind the show and everyone who supported her journey in the contest.

“I'd like to honor the entire team behind the show, the fantastic artists who became my family and shared the stage with every single week, and all of you for making a little girl believe that though she is different, her dreams are valid,” Tandingan said.

The singer hopes for a better situation next year to celebrate the program’s 10th anniversary.

Tandingan is the Philippines’ only “X Factor” winner who then made waves internationally through China’s “Singer 2018.”

She also made history when she was introduced as the voice of the first-ever Filipino-language song from Disney, for its animation feature, the Southeast Asia-themed “Raya and the Last Dragon.”