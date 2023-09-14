Filipino fisherman Roland Abante eliminated from 'AGT'

Filipino fisherman Roland Abante was eliminated from season 18 of "America's Got Talent" (AGT).

On Wednesday's live shows, it was announced that the two acts from "Qualifiers 4" who will go straight to the finals are the dance group Chibi Unity and magician Anna Deguzman.

Give it up for @chibi_unity & Anna Deguzman because they've made it to the #AGT finale! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gKThwjhAvu — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 14, 2023

There is still hope for Abante to return to the singing competition as the 11th finalist will come from the show's wild card.

On Tuesday (US time), Abante stunned the judges of AGT with his performance of Whitney Houston's iconic hit "I Will Always Love You."

After his performance, the Bisaya-speaking contestant received a standing ovation from judges and the audience.



Next week, the last two acts who will be part of the show's Top 10 will be revealed.

