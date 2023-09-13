Filipino fisherman Roland Abante stunned the judges of “America’s Got Talent” with his performance of Whitney Houston's iconic hit "I Will Always Love You" during the "qualifiers" of the singing contest.

After his performance, the Bisaya-speaking contestant received a standing ovation from judges and the audience.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Roland, bravo! I mean look at everyone here, they are going crazy for you. And I know that the people have been watching you, your audition and people love you. It's amazing. Coming from your country, from karaoke, good job tonight. You are amazing, you deserve to be on the 'AGT,'" judge Sofia Vergara said.

"I loved it. How could you not? I mean, particularly when I saw the film, and what happened after the audition and how much this means to you. You are singing your life now on the stage. That's what this makes competition exciting. People who'd come from all over the world to kind of fulfill their dreams. And I think, well in fact I know America loves you and rightly so," said veteran judge Simon Cowell.

"The perfect song, the perfect voice . It was spectacular. You know you said 'I will always love you.' I think you just made everyone in the world love you. This was memorable. Only two can go through they got to vote for you. I believe that this was the performance of a final," Howie Mandel added.

"I loved it. Your voice has so much grit, it has so much texture. It was beautiful to be honest one of my favorites of tonight. And if there's another golden buzzer that could push you right to the finale, I would push it for you right now," judge Heidi Klum shared.

Results of the "Qualifiers 4" will be revealed on September 13 (US time). Only two of the 11 performances in each of the five qualifiers will go straight to finals.

Related video: