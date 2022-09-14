Lani Misalucha postpones California concert

Singer Lani Misalucha has postponed her September 18 concert "Yesterday Once More" at Morongo Casino Resort in California after falling ill.

Misalucha turned to social media to share the news, stressing that the show will be rescheduled.

instagram.com/lanimisalucha/

"First of all I want to thank everyone who already bought their tickets for my September 18, YESTERDAY ONCE MORE show in Morongo Casino Resort and Spa this coming Sunday. And I know a lot of you out there are also planning to drive or fly just to see the show. I was so excited to do this show for you because first of all there's going to be a lot of fresh new songs, new medleys that I'm going to be singing. I have a whole new band with me who's just as excited as I am to play all those songs. And I have all male singers who's all ready to go down to do all those Motown moves," Misalucha said.

"Unfortunately I fell ill (don't worry it's not COVID) that we have no choice but to postpone the show for a later date. So please if you bought physical tickets keep them. If you purchased online keep your digital receipts. And just please check the Morongo Casino website every now and then for further announcement about the new show date," Misalucha added.

