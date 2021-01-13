Lani Misalucha now uses hearing aids after acquired deafness

MANILA -- Singer Lani Misalucha suffered from acquired deafness due to bacterial meningitis and is now using hearing aids.

Misalucha opened up about her hearing loss in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

In the video, Misalucha shared that she and her husband Noli got bacterial meningitis in October last year.

"I believe some of you already know about what happened to me and to my husband. Nagkaroon kami ng bacterial meningitis nung October. We are okay naman ngayon. But the problem is 'yung bacterial meningitis na 'yan ay iniwanan kami ng souvenir. At ang souvenir na 'yon ay -- hearing loss at vestibular dysfunction. Like every single day mayroon kaming hilo sa ulo. 'Yung konting movement ng head, 'yung ganyan super nakakahilo na 'yan," Misalucha shared.

"Ako ang right ear ko ang bingi and 'yung left ear ko ay medyo nakakarinig. Pero ang malala talaga na bingi is si Papa Nolz," Misalucha shared.

The video also shows Misalucha testing her hearing aid.

Before the video ended, Misalucha thanked all those who continue to offer prayers for her and her husband.

"Guys, maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat na nag-offer ng kanilang prayers and thank you so much for your love and support. I love you guys," Misalucha said.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Misalucha uploaded her first selfie for the year 2021 and revealed that she had to take steroids to treat inflamed nerves in her brain.

"Matagal din na lumobo ang mukha ko (pati na rin katawan) dahil sa matagal na pag-take ko ng steroids para sa inflammation sa nerves ng brain ko. Kaya pagpasensyahan n'yo na ang first fekture of the year ko dito sa IG bilang lumiit na ng konti ang mukeels ko," Misalucha wrote in the caption.

