Kyle Echarri shares the lessons he learned from Sarah Geronimo

MANILA -- Five years after joining showbiz by being part of the second season of "The Voice Kids," actor-singer Kyle Echarri shared the lessons he learned from his mentor Sarah Geronimo on the show.

In an interview on Monster RX93.1 on Monday, Echarri said that humility and overcoming shyness are some of the things Geronimo taught him.

"One thing that I kept with me that she always told me was to keep my feet on the ground and that's the number one thing. She always made sure that her artists are humble at all time no matter how far we've got. She always treated each one of her artists the same. And she always made sure that we always keep our feet on the ground," Echarri said.

"And I think the one thing that she helped me with the most was my confidence 'cause, like I said, I was super shy. If you guys saw my blind audition, I was even more shy. So Ate Sarah really helped with that and how I present myself on stage and how I feel the stage all the time," he added.

Aside from being an actor-recording artist, Echarri has also ventured into producing music.

Echarri wrote and produced his latest single "I'm Serious" under ABS-CBN's music label Star POP, which marks his first solo music project as a singer-songwriter and producer.

"I'm Serious" will be included in Echarri's upcoming album.

"This album, I just really wanted the fans to get a piece of my heart, a piece of me so they know who the real Kyle is, what kind of music I really sing," Echarri said about the album, which will have eight tracks.

In 2018, Echarri scored a hit song “Pangako,” which climbed to the top spot of iTunes PH’s Top 100 Songs Chart upon its release.

He recently collaborated with 16-year-old Singaporean talent Haven on the song “Imagine.”