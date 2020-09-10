Kyle Echarri branches out as a singer-songwriter with single 'I'm Serious'

MANILA -- Kyle Echarri is set to release his latest single entitled "I'm Serious" on Friday, September 11.

Echarri wrote and produced the track himself under ABS-CBN's music label Star POP. It also marks Echarri's first solo music project as a singer-songwriter and producer.

“I’m Serious” is about a guy who looks for a way to ease his girl’s worries by committing his faithful love only for her. It expresses deep affection for a special someone while also convincing her of his decent intentions.

"I'm inviting you all to join me this Thursday mag-a-IG Live po ako para sabay-sabay natin abangan ang release ng pinakauna kong self-written single called 'I'm Serious' under Star Pop, Cornerstone Music and yours truly," Echarri wrote on Instagram.

"I'm Serious" will also be included in Echarri's upcoming album.

Although now more famous as an actor, thanks to his performance in the hit daytime series "Kadenang Ginto," Echarri started his showbiz career as a contestant on the second season of “The Voice Kids” in 2015, where he finished in the Top 6.

In 2018, he scored a hit song “Pangako,” which climbed to the top spot of iTunes PH’s Top 100 Songs Chart upon its release.

He recently collaborated with 16-year-old Singaporean talent Haven on the song “Imagine.”