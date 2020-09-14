Carol Banawa, husband expecting third child

MANILA -- Singer Carol Banawa is now pregnant with her third child with husband Ryan Crisostomo.

Banawa shared the good news in an Instagram post on Saturday, September 12.

"We can't wait to meet you. Baby Crisostomo. Arriving Apr 2021," Banawa shared in the post.

Banawa has been living in the US with her husband and two kids since she left show business several years ago.

In 2018, she earned her nursing degree after finishing summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C.

She became a registered nurse in the US in the same year.

Last April, Banawa confirmed that she will be working as a COVID-19 frontliner in US.

Prior to leaving showbiz, Banawa was best known for her hits "Bakit 'Di Totohanin," "Iingatan Ka," and "Till My Heartaches End." She also performed theme songs for several teleseryes.