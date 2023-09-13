LOOK: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano in Switzerland

Actress Dimples Romana made fans of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano happy as she shared sweet photos of the two in Zurich, Switzerland.

Romana shared the snaps of the "Can't Buy Me Love" lead stars in an Instagram post on Wednesday.





The two flew to Switzerland, their dream destination, after appearing on "ASAP Natin 'To" in Milan., Italy

Aside from Romana, the two were also joined by Kim Chiu.

In her Instagram Stories post, Mariano also shared a photo of her and Pangilinan in Switzerland.

Fans of Pangilinan and Mariano also expressed their joy for their idols as the topic "DONBELLE MADE IT" became one of the trending topics on microblogging site X.

In their upcoming teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love," Pangilinan will be playing the role of Bingo, a hardworking guy whose dream is to provide for his poor family, while Mariano plays the role of Caroline, a Chinese-Filipino born to a rich and traditional family.

"Can't Buy Me Love" will start airing in October.

It marks the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a loveteam, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

