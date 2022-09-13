MANILA – Comedian and proud LGBTQIA+ member Vice Ganda is elated to see how the art of drag has been given a spotlight in the country through the reality series "Drag Race Philippines."

In an interview for his upcoming movie, Vice joined the members of the LGBTQIA+ community in celebrating the new series that has currently become a trending show every week.

“It’s a win for the community na magkaroon ng franchise ng 'Drag Race' dito sa Pilipinas. Tuwing may lalabas na bagong episode, parang may Miss Universe na nagaganap. Gising na gising, buhay na buhay ang mga bakla, ang buong komunidad,” the comedian said.

The “It’s Showtime!” host stressed that it is time to give drag a space in the performing arts in the Philippines, noting that Filipino drag queens are world-class.

“Masayang-masaya, buhay na buhay ang espiritu at nakakatuwa na isho-showcase 'tong husay nung mga Filipino performers,” he continued.

“Hindi mo mamemenos 'yung husay ng Filipino performers. 'Yung drag scene sa Pilipinas, hindi siya bago pero it’s due time na mapaingay pa natin lalo 'yung industriya na ito.”

Vice is impressed with all the contestants of the competition, revealing that he has invited them for the “Unkaboga-Ball” -- an event he initiated last year for the members of LGBTQIA+ community.

“Ang gagaling talaga nila. Kahit 'yung mga unang natatanggal, ang gagaling pa rin. Lahat sila invited dun sa ‘Unkaboga-Ball’ na magaganap sa December 10,” he added.

He also congratulated Paolo Ballesteros for his outstanding performance as host of “Drag Race Philippines.”

On "Showtime," Vice previously mentioned Ballesteros, KaladKaren, and Jiggly Caliente in connection with the airing of the local "Drag Race."

Asked if he will be appearing as a guest judge in the show, Vice admitted that he will not be seen this season but is hoping to grace the contest in the future.

Vice is gearing up for his return to the Metro Manila Film Festival this December as he paired with Kapamilya actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi for “Partners In Crime,” directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Partners In Crime” revolves around an ex-couple who will meet each other again before figuring in a crime. The story will journey on how they will survive the situation while having an unsettled issue between them.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema. Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria are starring the movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

