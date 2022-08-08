MANILA — There’s no such thing as network war for Vice Ganda and Paolo Ballesteros, as seen Monday when the “It’s Showtime” mainstay congratulated the “Eat Bulaga” host on his latest career milestone.

In the live episode of the ABS-CBN noontime program, the comedy superstar greeted Ballesteros on being tapped to host “Drag Race Philippines,” the local edition of the hit reality TV competition featuring drag queens, originally hosted by Ru Paul.

The topic came up during the “Miss Q&A” pageant segment, when the week’s panel of judges was introduced. Among them was host-comedian Jervi Li, popularly known KaladKaren, who happens to be one of the judges in “Drag Race Philippines.” (See the 1:28:15 mark of the video below.)

“Congratulations, KaladKaren, sa inyo ni Paolo!” Vice Ganda said, shortly after introducing Li and prompting her to promote the show, leading up to its August 17 premiere.

Vice Ganda repeated his greeting to Ballesteros as well as Jiggly Caliente, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 4 and “All Stars 6” competitor who will sit alongside Li as a permanent judge on “Drag Race Philippines.”

Vice Ganda also encouraged Filipino “Drag Race” fans to watch the show on its official platforms. “‘Pag napanood niyo sa iba, illegal drags race na po ‘yan,” he quipped.

Despite hosting rival programs on noontime TV, Ballesteros and Vice Ganda are known to be friends in real life. Notably, in December 2021, Ballesteros was one of Vice Ganda’s guests at the latter’s “The UnkabogaBall,” a grand party for queer social media stars and showbiz personalities.

The two exchanged sweet words on social media after Ballesteros shared a photo of them together at the ball.

“Awra soonest! Yabyu!” Vice Ganda commented at the time.

“Gow! Labya!” Ballesteros said.