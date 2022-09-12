Filipino actress Liza Soberano shared over the weekend a group photo of her with her co-stars in her Hollywood debut “Lisa Frankenstein.”

Finally got these creatures to take a selfie #LisaFrankenstein @zeldawilliams @lizasoberano cole and mason @FocusFeatures I wish u could see what we are up tooooo 🧟‍♀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2HauTQZBOn — KATHRYN NEWTON (@kathrynnewton) September 11, 2022

The photo, which was originally posted by lead star Kathryn Newton, shows the US actress with Soberano, Cole Sprouse, as well as film producer Mason Novick and director Zelda Williams. “Finally got these creatures to take a selfie,” Newton tweeted. “I wish you could see what we are up to.”

Soberano re-posted the image through an Instagram Stories update.

Soberano’s casting in “Lisa Frankenstein” was announced in August. She portrays Taffy, step-sister to Newton’s character.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

Soberano, who marks her US movie debut with “Lisa Frankenstein,” has been filming New Orleans, Lousiana.

“It renewed the spark in me, especially with the story like this, it’s so much fun to do,” she earlier told ABS-CBN News. “It’s something I’ve never done before. I have never been in a horror-comedy-romance film. It’s so playful. American humor is different compared to Filipino humor.”

“As soon as I got into it, it was as if I never took a break."