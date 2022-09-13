BGYO is composed of (from left) JL Toreliza, Gelo Rivera, Akira Morishita, Mikki Claver, and Nate Porcalla. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Ready your light sticks, ACEs!

BGYO confirmed that it is gearing up for a solo concert, aside from its sophomore album, during the P-pop act’s guest appearance on “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday.

“Naghahanda kami ng bagong music. May bago po kaming album na darating at solo concert po,” the group’s leader, Gelo Rivera, told host Vice Ganda.

The confirmation of the solo concert comes after the unveiling of BGYO’s official light stick, which went on sale in August.

BGYO previously held a major concert, “One Dream,” with its sister group BINI. Both went on to join music festivals featuring other P-pop groups in the past year.

Aside from announcing the concert on Tuesday, BGYO treated the “madlang people” to an energetic performance of its latest single, “Tumitigil Ang Mundo.”

The hosts, led by Vhong Navarro, also joined the boys in dancing to the track.

Watch BGYO’s “It’s Showtime” guesting below:

