MANILA — It’s finally here, ACEs!

BGYO has unveiled its fandom’s official light stick, dubbed simply “The Light” after the P-pop act’s debut album.

The long-awaited piece of merchandise features the cyclone-inspired logo of BGYO contained in a sphere, which lights up in white, red, and yellow. Red and yellow are the fandom colors of ACEs.

The light stick also has an attached hand strap, which has the names of the members — Gelo, Akira, Mikki, JL, and Nate — as well as the spade symbol.

Priced at P1,999, the light stick is available for pre-order via Plus X from August 15 to 31. The pre-order exclusives include a P200 voucher for the next BGYO merchandise, and one random photocard.

Popularized in the K-pop concert scene, the light stick is a fandom item usually brought to live shows of idols, to show unity among the audience and support for the performers.

The release of BGYO’s official light stick comes a year and a half after the group was launched with “The Light,” the title single of its album.

Since then, the members of BGYO have staged numerous live performances, notably their joint live concert with their sibling group BINI in November 2021, and their successive music festival participations this year.

