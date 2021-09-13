Sandara Park's 'Dara TV' is coming back

South Korean star and former Kapamilya artist Sandara Park is set to return to vlogging, she announced on social media on Sunday night.

"I’m working on coming up with the perfect name for my perfect fans that also truly expresses who I am NOW, so it’s taking me time to find the right one," Park said.

"Please be patient and hang in there for me. You guys and I are the perfect match so I want the perfect name!!! FYI Dara TV will be back soon," Park added.

Park uploaded her last video on her YouTube channel "DaraTV" in December last year, where she thanked all her fans after she reached 1 million subscribers. She also shared her desire to upload more music-related videos for her fans.

Park started her showbiz career when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. Five years later, in 2009, she achieved worldwide fame as a member of the K-pop girl group 2NE1.

After 2NE1 disbanded, Park remained active in the Korean entertainment scene, hosting variety shows and starring in movies and musicals.

Last May, Park, one of the richest female K-pop idols of 2021, left YG Entertainment, her talent agency in South Korea for 17 years.

She has since signed with ABYSS Company, which also houses fellow K-pop superstars Sunmi and BamBam of the boy group GOT7.



