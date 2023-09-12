Showtime's opening number. Kenaniah, Cean Jr. perform on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA -- Local artists Cean Jr. and Kenaniah opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday.

Cean Jr. performed his viral song "YK," while Kenaniah sang his hit "Bahala Na."

Singer-songwriter Kenaniah, whose most popular single “Bahala Na” boasts a whopping 62 million streams to date, is among this year's Spotify RADAR artists.

Meanwhile, Cean Jr. has been making waves across social media and digital music streaming platforms as his track "YK" goes viral.

The track, which title stands for “You Know,” has earned recognition by being featured on Spotify's Tatak Pinoy Playlist and on Hot Hits Philippines.

Cean Jr. and Kenaniah graced the "Showtime" stage to promote their songs and their upcoming shows.