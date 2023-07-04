Singer-songwriter Kenaniah. Handout

MANILA - Spotify unveiled back in May its RADAR Philippines lineup for 2023, consisting of 12 talented emerging local artists spanning various genres.

The purpose of the RADAR program is to give these rising stars an international platform and expand their reach beyond borders.



Among this year’s Spotify RADAR artists is singer-songwriter Kenaniah, whose most popular single “Bahala Na” boasts a whopping 38 million streams to date.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Kenaniah opened up about his journey as a rising local artist.

“Honestly, I feel so blessed that my music gets to be recognized and appreciated by a lot of people. At first, it was overwhelming to get a lot of attention kasi nag-start lang din ako releasing music on my own with the support of my family and friends lang. Pero naisip ko naman hindi lahat nabibigyan ng ganitong opportunity, and ayoko naman i-take ito for granted. That’s why I’m really happy to finally be recognized as an artist,” he said.

When asked how he thinks being included in the RADAR program would impact his career, he said this is certainly a “game-changer.”

“Spotify gave us a global stage and will help our music reach a wider audience. Big thanks to Spotify talaga for including me in this program,” he said.

Kenaniah believes his music resonates with listeners because his songs are really relatable and very realistic especially to the younger generation.

Looking ahead, Kenaniah hopes to touch more hearts with his music through the RADAR program.

“Music is subjective, and iba-iba talaga taste ng tao. Pero if magustuhan nila music ko, I’d really appreciate it. So siguro, I’ll just keep doing me to maintain my style, kasi 'yun lang din naman ginagawa ko dati hanggang ngayon. and so far, it works for me,” he said.