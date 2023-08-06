Jake Sim, a member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN, surprised Filipino ENGENEs when he featured the viral hit track "YK" from O/C Records artist Cean Jr. during his livestream.

“It’s a Filipino song. It’s such a good song. I am happy that I’m able to play this song for those who didn’t know. This song is called ‘YK’ by Cean Jr,” he said.

Cean Jr. has been making waves across social media and digital music streaming platforms as his track goes viral.

On Spotify alone, "YK" is amassing an impressive average of 300,000 streams per day, with a cumulative total of 35 million streams so far.

The track, which title stands for “You Know,” has earned recognition by being featured on Spotify's Tatak Pinoy Playlist and on Hot Hits Philippines.

Just three weeks ago, O/C Records unveiled the official music video for "YK," which has already garnered over 200,000 views on YouTube, adding to its growing popularity.