MANILA -- “Everybody, Sing!”, the “bayanihan” musical game show hosted by Vice Ganda, will return September 24 for its sophomore season, ABS-CBN has announced through a trailer.

EVERYBODY, SING! ngayong SEPT. 24 & 25 na!



Magbabalik na ang community singing game show for EVERYBODY ngayong September 24 and 25! Ladies and chumenemen, eto na muli ang @everybodysingph



hosted by the Unkabogable Best Entertainment Program host, @vicegandako! pic.twitter.com/qhQLmsbl09 — Everybody, Sing! (@everybodysingph) September 12, 2022

The musical quiz program will air Saturdays and Sundays, according to the preview.

The trailer also showed Vice Ganda in elaborate costumes, similar to his weekly themed outfits in the first season, interacting with a community of beauticians and a community of sales clerks.

An original format of ABS-CBN — where a community guesses song lyrics to win the jackpot prize — “Everybody, Sing!” aired its first season from June to October 2021.

Unlike the maiden season, where contestants take their turn five at a time, this time “Everybody, Sing!” will field batches of 10. The jackpot prize has also been raised to P1 million from P500,000, as seen in the trailer.

Aside from being a hit on TV and online, “Everybody, Sing!” drew international recognition, with nods from the Venice TV Awards and Asian Academy Creative Awards as best program in its format.

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, won Best Entertainment Program Host in the Asian Academy Creative Awards, besting other national winners from across the region.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC