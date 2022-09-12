MANILA — Over 30 acts will join Jonathan Manalo, dubbed local showbiz’s “Mr. Music,” in a concert celebrating his 20th anniversary in the industry.

The concert, titled after Manalo’s moniker, will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on October 15.

Leading the dozens of artists who will perform hits composed by Manalo are Gary Valenciano, Erik Santos, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Angeline Quinto, Moira dela Torre, Morissette, Jason Dy, and Sheryn Regis.

New-generation talents such as BGYO, BINI, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Angela Ken, Jeremy G, Fana, Zephanie, Sheena Belarmino, and VXON will also join “Mr. Music.”

Manalo, who is currently ABS-CBN Music’s creative director, has nearly 500 compositions that have been recorded and published over the past two decades.

Aside from the concert, Manalo has so far marked his 20-year milestone with the musical series “Lyric and Beat” on iWantTFC as well as an art exhibit. An album featuring updated versions of Manalo’s memorable and lesser known songs is also in the works.

“Tinatanong sa akin kung paano ba magkaroon ng hit song o makasulat ng magandang kanta? Para makapunta ka doon, kailangan mo siyang gawin nang gawin. Sumulat ka nang sumulat,” Manalo previously told ABS-CBN News. “Sa 100 songs na nagawa mo, merong isang mag-hi-hit diyan. Ganu’n 'yung process. I-hone mo ‘yung craft mo. Try to write a song every day, and you’ll get one hit in a year.”

“Ibig sabihin, ‘yung mga taong nakikita niyo, ‘Wow, may hit sila.’ ‘Yung work na nangyari behind that, iyon ang hindi niyo nakita. Kailangang maraming beses kang matalo, bago ka manalo; o maraming beses kang mag-try bago ka maging successful. Importante ‘yung journey. Importante ‘yung perseverance.”

