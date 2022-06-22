ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo poses with music collaborators (from left) Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, and Moira dela Torre. Instagram: @jonathanmanalo

MANILA — He was a mere 5 years old when he first came up with his own nursery rhyme, and Jonathan Manalo hasn’t stopped composing since.

In fact, he has some 400 recorded songs to become local showbiz’s “Mr. Music.”

Quite aptly, Manalo remembers calling that first song “Oras,” about the value of time and using it wisely — as he has done just that in the past 20 years to make a mark in the Philippine music scene.

Manalo, currently ABS-CBN Music’s creative director, hadn’t planned on turning his passion into a career. He was set to apply for an advertising or public relations job after finishing magna cum laude at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

That intended path completely changed when, in 2001, Manalo saw a TV plug calling for submissions to ABS-CBN’s Himig Handog songwriting competition. With his now-iconic entry “Tara Tena,” Manalo won grand prize, setting him on a new direction.

“Hindi ko ini-expect. I was an amateur songwriter, fresh grad, and I wrote songs as an outlet for self-expression, ganu’n lang,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Manalo bested established composers, including the likes of Jimmy Antiporda, Mike Villegas, and his mentor, Jungee Marcelo.

Pointing out the competition's youth empowerment theme, Manalo said, “I think the benefit of me nu’ng time na ‘yun is ako ‘yung kabataan, ako ‘yung bago.”

Manalo referred to that triumph as “perfect timing,” noting he was a fresh graduate who drew from fresh experience for his winning song, and how it was a signal of sorts to pursue a different career other than what he had studied for.

“Hindi na ako nakapag-apply ng work at all, hindi na ako nakapagpasa ng resume, kasi sobra na ako naging full-time songwriter, record producer, at naging busy na ako with music,” he said.

“Sobrang hindi siya planado. Hindi ko alam na ‘yung passion ko, iyon ang magiging full-time job ko. All along, ang goal ko is pagbutihin ang pag-aaral, graduate with honors, and then excel sa job, pero hindi pala ‘yun ang plano ni Lord. Pinanalo ako sa contest. ‘Hindi, ito ang gagawin mo.’ ‘Yung passion ko, iyon ang naging full-time work ko.”

Being a songwriting champion “opened a lot of doors” for Manalo, as the title gave him “the credibility to be interesting to recording artists” looking for new music. Beyond that, Manalo was also tapped to compose the theme songs of several of ABS-CBN’s TV programs, including the iconic “Pinoy Ako” for “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Ceaseless in terms of output for the past two decades, Manalo is approaching 500 compositions that have been recorded and published.

“Pero marami pang hindi recorded. Those are the songs I’ve written myself. Meron pang mga songs na hindi naman ako nag-compose; I just produced it. Napakarami rin nu’n,” Manalo said.

“Sobrang grateful ko na, in the last 20 years, tinitingnan ko ‘yung body of work that I am associated with, which I’ve either written, co-written, or produced, sobrang expansive na pala talaga,” he added.

Marking his 20th anniversary in the industry, Manalo has earned the moniker “Mr. Music,” which he admittedly was tentative about accepting.

“Kung iyan ang nakikita ninyong parang naging life ko, okay lang. Pero ako, hindi lang ako ang puwedeng tawaging Mr. Music. It can be anyone na naging sobrang laki ng role ng music sa buhay nila. I’d rather be addressed distinctly just as me. Iyon pa lang, sobra na akong grateful na nakikita na ‘composed by Jonathan Manalo.’

“Noong nagsisimula ako, hindi ko naman iniisip ‘yung recognition, e. You don’t work for the recognition and the accolades. You work and do your best. Binigay ko lang ‘yung best ko every time. Looking back, I can say that I can be truly proud. Masasabi ko na walang regrets. Sobra akong proud kung paano nabuo ‘yung body of work,” he explained.

To celebrate that body of work over the past two decades, a concert and an album featuring updated versions of Manalo’s memorable and lesser known songs are scheduled for October. So far, new renditions of “Pinoy Ako” by Rico Blanco, “Sikat Ang Pinoy” by Agsunta and Kritiko, and “Kabataang Pinoy” by SB19 and BINI — all “PBB” theme songs — have been released as singles ahead of the album.

Collaborators who will give fresh interpretations of his compositions include Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Moira dela Torre, Ben&Ben, and Juan Karlos.

But perhaps the biggest form of celebration of Manalo’s milestone is “Lyric and Beat,” the upcoming musical series tying together his songs. Directed by Dolly Dulu, it stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Jeremy Glinoga, Sheena Belarmino, Awra Briguela, and Angela Ken.

Manalo was tight-lipped on which songs will form the story of “Lyric and Beat,” but teasers indicate that “Tara Tena” will at least be one of them. While the series will feature Manalo’s hits, the songwriter pointed out that his popular tunes are the lesser fraction of his entire library of compositions.

“Sa sobrang dami kong songs na sinulat, most of the time, hindi nag-hi-hit. Tinatanong sa akin kung paano ba magkaroon ng hit song o makasulat ng magandang kanta? Para makapunta ka doon, kailangan mo siyang gawin nang gawin. Sumulat ka nang sumulat. Sa 100 songs na nagawa mo, merong isang mag-hi-hit diyan. Ganu’n 'yung process. I-hone mo ‘yung craft mo. Try to write a song every day, and you’ll get one hit in a year,” he said.

“Ibig sabihin, ‘yung mga taong nakikita niyo, ‘Wow, may hit sila.’ ‘Yung work na nangyari behind that, iyon ang hindi niyo nakita. Kailangang maraming beses kang matalo, bago ka manalo; o maraming beses kang mag-try bago ka maging successful. Importante ‘yung journey. Importante ‘yung perseverance. Importante ‘yung equipping yourself, honing your craft, honing your art bago ka makarating doon. Kasi walang instant, e.”

With his 20 years in the industry, Manalo can say there’s no tested formula for making a hit song — only that it has to come from, and aim for the heart. While music trends inform Manalo’s creative process, he has found that what resonates most with “sentimental” Filipinos are tunes that are relatable, and not just well-produced or catchy.

“Siyempre, hindi mawawala ‘yung craftsmanship, excellence, and technicalities, pero paano ba nag-hi-hit? Dapat nakaka-connect siya sa audience, sa heart level. Ang audience, puwedeng makinig ng kanta at sasabihing maganda, it’s well produced, perfectly crafted, quality, pero hindi tumatama sa puso. Yes, they will appreciate that, but they will not listen to it again, kasi hindi tumama sa heart.

“Paano ba mag-write from the heart? Every time you write, make sure it’s coming from a true place na naramdaman mo. Kasi ‘pag ‘yung sinusulat mo, totoong feeling ‘yung pinanggalingan niya, mararamdaman ‘yan ng taong nakikinig sa ‘yo, and they will relate to it. Hanapin mo muna kung nasaan siya sa puso mo, hanapin mo siya kung nasaan siya sa experience mo, and draw from there. Isulat mo from there, and that will make your song relatable kasi it comes from the heart,” he said.