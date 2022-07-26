Music producer Jonathan Manalo and University of the Philippines Diliman fine arts graduate Kristine Lim during the media launch of their art exhibit at Quezon City on July 26, 2022. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Music producer Jonathan Manalo is set to launch an art exhibit based on his 20-year music career together with University of the Philippines Diliman fine arts graduate Kristine Lim.

Titled "As Told by the Waves," the exhibit will draw inspiration from around 20 songs and the artists Manalo collaborated with throughout his career with tracks like the award-winning song "Tara Tena," the "Pinoy Big Brother" theme song "Pinoy Ako," the "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" theme "Ililigtas Ka Niya," among others.

Looking back on his career, Manalo pushed aspiring artists to never give up and continue to harness their craft.

"Talagang ang nasa isip ng artist is how will I be heard. How will I put my songs out there na maa-appreciate ng mas maraming tao. Kasi ‘yan siyempre ang tingin ng mga creators eh, na maka-relate sa ’yo ‘yung audience," Manalo told reporters in a press conference Tuesday.

"Looking back, hindi mo talaga siya paplanuhin, sa totoo lang. Struggle talaga na maging successful, struggle talaga na makakuha ng malaking audience … Sa totoo lang dapat hindi mo i-stress ‘yung sarili mo. Lagi ka lang bumalik sa sarili mo at i-hone mo ‘yung sarili mo to be the best that you can be," he added.

For her part, Lim said she was glad to share her talent through the songs of Manalo that many people have grown up with.

"I’m lost for words kasi ‘yung songs niya speaks to your heart eh. His songs are something na kasama ko na eh. Hindi ko pa siya nakikita, I’ve been listening to his songs, lahat naman tayo, di ba. Hindi mahirap mahalin ang musika ni Mr. Music Jonathan Manalo kasi nakaka-inspire," she said.

Asked what he expects from Lim for the art exhibit, Manalo said: "Actually, ang demand ko lang sa kanya is to be her excellent self. Excellent naman si Kristine so wala akong magiging problem."

Manalo said they are also releasing a song with the same title as art exhibit. He will be singing along with another artist that they have yet to determine.

"I will singing in the track with someone but we are still finalizing (who it will be). Bihirang-bihira akong kumanta pero sabi ni Kristine, this is very special and kailangan marinig ‘yung boses ko rito," he said.

The "Kwento ng Alon" art exhibit will be launched on September 27 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and will run till October 27.

Proceeds of the art exhibit will be given to ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., Artists on a Mission Workshops, Operations Mobilization Philippines, and Sustainable PH.

