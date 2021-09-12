ABS-CBN to air Mobile Legends animated series Sept. 19

Handout photo

MANILA—One more week before ABS-CBN brings its viewers to the Land of Dawn.

ABS-CBN announced that "Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone" will be shown on A2Z Channel and on The Kapamilya Channel at 7 p.m on September 19, 26, and October 3.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone" will air after "TV Patrol" and before game series "Everybody Sing".

Watch Claude and monkey sidekick Dexter's quest to find the Sacred Stone to bring peace throughout the Land of Dawn, the fictional universe of the hit mobile game.

Get to know the stories of favorite Mobile Legends: Bang Bang heroes, as they feature in the upcoming mini-series.

"Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone" will air on Southeast Asian platform WeTV, and in television through TV9 in Malaysia and Net Media in Indonesia.

This is not the first time for ABS-CBN to partner with Moonton, as it previously aired the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, through the now-defunct ABS-CBN Sports and Action.