MANILA - The "Land of Dawn" is coming to your screen soon through ABS-CBN, as "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang" gears up to release an animated series based on the hit mobile game.

We're pleased to announce our first animated series, The Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone. Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone will premier worldwide on @WeTVOfficial in Fall 2021 & @TV9Malaysia (MY), ABS-CBN (PH), and @netmediatama(ID) pic.twitter.com/s8dRXNVZku — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (@MobileLegendsOL) August 6, 2021

"Legends of Dawn: The Sacred Stone" will air through platform WeTV, and in television through TV9 in Malaysia, Net Media in Indonesia, and network giant ABS-CBN, game developers Moonton announced in a tweet Friday evening.

ABS-CBN has been airing its shows digitally through The Kapamilya Channel or through the A2Z channel on free television since it was denied of a new franchise to air in May 2020.

In a statement, MLBB said that the series "will bring our beloved heroes to life as they venture through the Imperial Capital in search of the Sacred Stone."

Surely, fans will enjoy it as it will feature a "light-hearted and comedic journey filled with refreshing visuals."

This is not the first time Moonton and ABS-CBN collaborated for a broadcast venture.

ABS-CBN Sports + Action aired Season 5 of Moonton-sanctioned "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines" tournament through its online channels.