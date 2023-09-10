K-drama star Ahn Hyo-seop coming to Manila in October

South Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop. Photo: Instagram/imhyoseop

Guard your hearts, Filipino K-drama fans!

Ahn Hyo-seop, who starred in the hit romantic comedy series "Business Proposal," is coming to Manila in October, joining a number of K-drama heartthrobs who are set to visit the country next month.

The South Korean actor will hold the Philippine stop of his "The Present Show" Asia tour at the Mall of Asia Arena on Oct. 8, local clothing brand Bench recently announced.

"[Ahn Hyo-seop] is bringing all the K-lig vibes... It's going to be a show to remember," Bench, which Ahn endorses, said in an X post.

Ticketing prices have not been revealed, with Bench advising fans to "stay tuned" on its social media channels for updates.

Ahn first gained recognition through the 2018 series "Still 17" and landed his first lead role in the 2019 show "Abyss." Most recently, he starred in the Netflix's romantic drama "A Time Called You."

Ahn is among the K-drama actors scheduled to hold events in the Philippines in October, which also includes Lee Min-ho, Park Seo-joon and Kim Young-dae.

