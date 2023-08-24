Jeon Yeo-been, left, and Ahn Hyo-seop in a still from the upcoming South Korean drama 'A Time Called You.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

Jeon Yeo-been and Ahn Hyo-seop bring to life a love story that defies time in the upcoming South Korean series "A Time Called You."

Netflix released Thursday the trailer for the drama, which tells the story of a woman who is transported to the past and meets a man who looks like her deceased boyfriend.

The trailer starts by depicting the romance between Jeon and Ahn's characters, before the latter is involved in a road accident that claims his life.

Later, Jeon's character wakes up in the year 1998 and meets someone with an uncanny resemblance to her late love, as seen in the trailer.

"A Time Called You," which is based on the 2019 Taiwanese series "Someday Or One Day," is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 8.

Ahn is known for starring in dramas such as "Dr. Romantic" and "Business Proposal," while Jeon can be recognized for her role in the Netflix crime series "Vincenzo."

"A Time Called You" also stars Kang Hoon, whose recent work includes the mystery drama "Little Women."

