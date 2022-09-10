MANILA – Veteran actor Mark Anthony Fernandez spent family time with his boys recently, as shared by his son Grae on social media.

Grae, who is using a pseudonym Grace Cameron, took to Instagram to share a photo with his father and younger brother Leandro.

Mark and Grae appeared to have similar fashion styles as they both wore leather jackets while sporting shades.

Grae is Fernandez’s son with his ex-wife Melissa Garcia. Leandro, on the other hand, is his child to former non-showbiz girlfriend Diana Guerrero.

The actor revealed last August in Ogie Diaz’s vlog that he is now living alone in Pampanga after a fallout in his last relationship.

He said that he is playing basketball and working out if he has no project to do.

Fernandez also made it clear that he has stopped using illegal drugs. He was arrested in 2016 for possessing marijuana.

“Wala nang ganun. Matagal nang walang ganun. Pero adhikain like 'yung sa weed, part ako na i-legalize 'yung weed. Pero other than that San Miguel lang, beer," he said.

Mark is the son of Alma Moreno and the late Rudy Fernandez.

