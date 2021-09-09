WATCH: BINI’s vibrant music video for ‘Kapit Lang’

BINI performs in the music video of its third single ‘Kapit Lang.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Breakout P-pop girl group BINI has released its third single “Kapit Lang,” with a vibrant music video that highlights its message of hope and perseverance.

The track and music video were released simultaneously Friday midnight, and ranked among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines.

“Kapit Lang” is BINI’s third single following their their pre-debut pop revival of “Da Coconut Nut,” and their launch track “Born To Win.”

BINI — comprised of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacy, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena — is billed as “embodiment of the modern Filipina: sweet, fierce, independent, and informed.”

The release of “Kapit Lang” leads up to BINI’s joint concert with its sibling group, BGYO, on November 6 and 7.

The five-member boy group also recently came out with its comeback single, “The Baddest.”

Both acts, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, are also finishing recording their respective full-length albums.

