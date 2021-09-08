MANILA — The breakout P-pop girl group BINI is opting for a “splash of colors” for its latest single, as seen in the teaser for the music video “Kapit Lang.”

Released on Wednesday, the teaser shows the girls donning vibrant outfits, channeling a more playful vibe compared to their previous single, “Born To Win.”

A snippet of the song is also heard, including the lyrics, “Kapit lang, kaibigan.”

“Kapit Lang,” both the track and its music video, will premiere Friday midnight.

The single is BINI’s third since their pre-debut era, which was marked with their pop revival of the OPM classic “Da Coconut Nut.”

The release of “Kapit Lang” leads up to BINI’s joint concert with its sibling group, BGYO, on November 6 and 7.

The five-member boy group also recently came out with its comeback single, “The Baddest.”

Both acts, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, are also finishing recording their respective full-length albums.

