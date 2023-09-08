Park Seo-joon to return to Manila for fan meeting

MANILA -- South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon is coming back to Manila this October to meet his Filipino fans again.

The Park Seo Jun Funb Meet in Manila will happen on October 14 at the Araneta Coliseum, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Friday.

Just last month, Park was announced as the newest endorser of local health and wellness brand IAM Worldwide.

Park visited Manila in 2019 also to meet his Pinoy fans as one of the celebrity endorsers of a homegrown clothing brand.

In the same year, the actor also posted a video on his YouTube channel where he can be seen roaming around a shopping mall in Makati City.

The Korean actor is popular for his roles in the television series “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim” and “Fight for my Way,” and the movies “Midnight Runners” and “Divine Fury.”

He is also the lead actor of the hit drama "Itaewon Class" and the newly released films "Dream" and "Concrete Utopia."