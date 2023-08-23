South Korean actor Park Seo-joon. Photo: Twitter/@bn_sj2013

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon is the newest endorser of local health and wellness brand IAM Worldwide, the company announced Wednesday.

In a press release, the company's executives said they were thrilled to have the 34-year-old actor as their new "global ambassador."

"Park Seo Jun is the embodiment of our company's values and aspirations. As a global icon, he effortlessly resonates with the youth, making him the perfect [brand] ambassador," said IAM Worldwide co-founder and president Allen Marvin Yu Eder.

"We firmly believe that his collaboration will exponentially expand our presence and customer base, not only in the Philippines but also internationally," said Aika Lorraine Uy, the company's co-founder and vice president.

Park is set to promote the company's products, including a powdered drink made from barley grass in Australia and a supplement that helps with weight loss, among others.

He is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse IAM Worldwide, following "Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon.

Park is known for his roles in dramas such as "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?" and "Itaewon Class." He is set to star in the Netflix thriller series "Gyeongseong Creature."

