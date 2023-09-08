British singer-songwriter James Arthur announces brand new album 'Bitter Sweet Love.' Handout

Following his recent return with new tracks “Blindside” and “A Year Ago,” James Arthur announced Friday that he will be releasing his fifth studio album “Bitter Sweet Love.”

The album will drop on January 26, 2024 on Columbia Records.

After being on stage, it struck him how his fifth album should sound. A sold-out crowd was singing along to his hits, immersed in the emotion that the singer could hear in his own voice.

Within days after the tour closed in the United States, Arthur began sessions with different producers to see who could click with his vision. His final stop was in Los Angeles with Steve Solomon, with whom he co-wrote his 2016 megahit “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

Back in Britain, he attempted to write with more producers, but none came close to his bond with Solomon, who flew over to finish the album at Miloco Studios in South London last summer, and produced a mature body of work, full of depth and oozing the songwriting quality that has defined the singer’s esteemed career to date.

The Middlesbrough-born, recent Brit Billion-certified artist has scored four top 10 albums, with 2016’s “Back From The Edge” hitting the No. 1 spot.

Over his career, he has collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Sigala, Rudimental, Marshmello and many more.

Arthur is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

“Say You Won't Let Go” became his breakthrough hit in the US and was officially the UK's most streamed song in 2016.

It has gone on to be enjoyed via 4 billion streams while the song's official video has achieved 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Earlier this year, the track became his first RIAA Diamond Single with 10 million certified units – making him one of just 100 recipients of an RIAA Diamond Single certification in the programme's history.

“The more albums you make and the more success you have, the more the pressure tends to be upon you. But I genuinely felt like a kid again, just making music I loved, not worried about trying to please everyone.”