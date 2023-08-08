James Arthur serves up a superb offering in new song ‘Blindside'. Handout

Singer-songwriter James Arthur has served up another music offering to his fans as he dropped a new song “Blindside.”

“Blindside” talks about falling in love with the right person at the wrong time, said Arthur, who had been wanting to write the song for years.

“It’s an energetic song with a sad lyric and it really suited this new rawer style I was after,” he said.

The new single was also released alongside the music video that was directed by Tim Mattia. According to the director, he made sure to capture epic performances from Arthur.

“We tied in a series of dramatic and emotional narrative scenes, showing the sudden loss of love in relationships, and a scene in which James gets literally more and more bloodied and bruised as the song progresses -- the physical embodiment of his emotional pain,” Mattia explained.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The singer recently received the BRIT Billion award after surpassing 1 billion career UK streams.

Presented to him live on BBC’s The One Show, the award put him in elite company that includes ABBA, Anne-Marie, Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, Mariah Carey, Rita Ora, Sam Smith and Whitney Houston.

Arthur is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 37 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

“Say You Won't Let Go” became his breakthrough hit in the US. It was officially the UK's most streamed song in 2016 and has gone on to be enjoyed via 4 billion streams while the song's official video has achieved 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Earlier this year, the track became his first RIAA Diamond Single with 10 million certified units – making Arthur one of just 100 recipients of an RIAA Diamond Single certification in the program's history.

Other huge hit singles include: “Impossible”, “Can I Be Him”, “Sun Comes Up”, “Naked”, “Empty Space”, “Rewrite The Stars”, “Falling Like the Stars’, “Train Wreck” and “Lasting Lover”, which are all certified platinum records.

“Back from the Edge” was released on October 28, 2016 and entered the UK Albums Chart at #1.