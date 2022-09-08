WATCH: Piolo Pascual swims with whale sharks

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual has ticked off another box on his bucket list after swimming with whale sharks.

The actor's latest underwater adventure was shared by talent management Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. on social media.

"Swim with whale sharks. May na-check si Piolo sa kanyang BUCKET LIST! Ano pa kaya ang laman ng kanyang listahan? " the caption read.

Pascual currently stars in ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Korean series "Flower of Evil" with Lovi Poe.

Pascual is also gearing up for a concert tour in US and Canada with Jericho Rosales.

