MANILA -- Piolo Pascual and Jericho Rosales, two of the best actors of their generation, will join forces in a series of concerts this coming November in the US and Canada.

This was confirmed by Rosales in a post he shared on his social media on Monday.

"USA & CANADA TOUR WITH THIS CROONER. NOVEMBER 2022. Stay tuned," he wrote.

Talent management Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. also confirmed the upcoming project of the two screen heartthrobs.

It will be recalled that the two were part of the group The Hunks. They were also part of the defunct sitcom "Bora."

Currently, Pascual stars in ABS-CBN's series "Flower of Evil" with Lovi Poe, while Rosales is set to headline the international prison drama "Sellblock," which ABS-CBN will co-produce with BlackOps Studios Asia.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC