Ben&Ben send-off concert moved to December 16

MANILA – After its cancellation last September 3 due to bad weather, the much-awaited Ben&Ben Send-off concert has been rescheduled to December 16.

In a statement released Thursday, Ovation Productions said the concert will be moved to SMDC Festival Grounds from the original venue at the CCP Open Grounds.

The southwest monsoon triggered by then typhoon Henry brought floods and incessant downpour in Metro Manila over the weekend.

“We want to extend our gratitude to those who showed and lined up outside CCP Open Grounds last September 3 despite the inclement weather conditions. We also want to thank the rest of the ticket buyers for their patience and understanding,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, those who have purchased the tickets may still use their passes for the December concert. They can also opt to have a full refund should they not push through with the new date.

“Carry forward your existing tickets as they will be honored. Your tickets are still valid for the new date and no further action is required,” Ovations Production said.

Ticket holders who cannot make it to the new date will be allowed a refund from September 12-30, 2022. Emails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of how to apply for the refund from September 12 onwards.

Ben&Ben recently released "The Ones We Once Loved" as a single ahead of the band's tour.

