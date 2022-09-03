Ben&Ben reschedules sendoff concert, cites bad weather

MANILA – Ben&Ben on Saturday announced it was rescheduling its sendoff concert to be held at the CCP open grounds, citing bad weather.

"It breaks our hearts to announce that due to the terrible weather conditions, the Ben&Ben Send-Off concert will be rescheduled to a later date.The sudden heavy downpour of rain, strong winds, and impending flooding around the area has posed potential safety hazards for everyone who will attend," said the band, which was also gearing for a North American tour.

"Safety is our top priority and we carefully made this decision along with Ovation Productions, our official event producer. More details soon. Be safe, everyone."

Ben&Ben recently released "The Ones We Once Loved" as a single ahead of the band's tour.

The southwest monsoon triggered by typhoon Henry brought floods and incessant downpour in Metro Manila.

The storm is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday night.