‘Been a scary month’: Kris Aquino, Bimby relieved after COVID-19 tests return negative

Kris Aquino said she is 'fortunate' that she and her son Bimby tested negative for COVID-19. Instagram

MANILA — Kris Aquino is breathing a huge sigh of relief after she and her son, Bimby, tested negative for COVID-19, despite being in “regular, close contact” with people who tested positive.

Aquino updated her fans with a Facebook post this Tuesday, saying that she is “fortunate” to not have contracted the virus, considering her weakened immune system from her health issues.

“In the big picture of life, we are still fortunate,” she wrote.

According to Aquino, the people she and Bimby had “sustained” contact with tested positive for COVID-19 mid-August. After finding out, they proceeded to immediately isolate themselves and got tested twice. Both of her and Bimby’s tests came out negative, she said.

You can check out her post below:

In the post, Aquino also explained that her other son, Josh, was not with them during the period of exposure.

She also made the update to inform her fans that her planned TV comeback will not be happening —at least not any time soon.

She revealed that the producer she had been talking to about it had opted for someone else “more viable.”

“I would like to believe that I’m now a glass half full type of person,” she told her fans. “I no longer wish to focus on what’s not given, rather I am so very grateful for blessings, and YES, our health is the most precious one. I continue to have faith there will be opportunities —all in God’s perfect timing.”