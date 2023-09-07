Home  >  Entertainment

Taemin, Hyoyeon, Yugyeom team up for 'K-Magic Live' concert in October

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 09:39 PM

K-pop stars Taemin of SHINee, Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation and Yugyeom of GOT7 are set to perform at the 'K-Magic Live' concert in October. Photo from OctoArts Entertainment's Facebook page
K-pop stars Taemin of SHINee, Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation and Yugyeom of GOT7 are set to perform at the 'K-Magic Live' concert in October. Photo from OctoArts Entertainment's Facebook page

Mark your calendars, Filipino K-pop stans! 

SHINee's Taemin, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, and GOT7's Yugyeom are joining forces for a one-night concert in the Philippines in October.

OctoArts Entertainment recently announced that the trio will take the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena on October 13 for the "K-Magic Live" concert.

On Thursday, OctoArts bared the following ticket prices for the event:

  • VIP Standing - P10,800
  • Patron - P10,800
  • VIP Seated - P9,500
  • Lower Box - P8,550
  • Upper Box A - P7,000
  • Upper Box B - P5,500
  • Gen Ad A - P3,500
  • Gen Ad B - P2,800

 

Tickets will go on sale starting September 16 through SM Tickets' website and outlets, OctoArts said. 

Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most popular female acts in K-pop, while Taemin entered the scene the following year through boy group SHINee.

Yugyeom, meanwhile, debuted in 2014 as a part of GOT7, whose members have been focusing more on their solo careers in recent years.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite. 
 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  K-pop   K-content   concert   K-Magic Live   SHINee   Taemin   Girls' Generation   Hyoyeon   Yugyeom   GOT7   OctoArts Entertainment  