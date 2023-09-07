K-pop stars Taemin of SHINee, Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation and Yugyeom of GOT7 are set to perform at the 'K-Magic Live' concert in October. Photo from OctoArts Entertainment's Facebook page

Mark your calendars, Filipino K-pop stans!

SHINee's Taemin, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, and GOT7's Yugyeom are joining forces for a one-night concert in the Philippines in October.

OctoArts Entertainment recently announced that the trio will take the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena on October 13 for the "K-Magic Live" concert.

On Thursday, OctoArts bared the following ticket prices for the event:

VIP Standing - P10,800

Patron - P10,800

VIP Seated - P9,500

Lower Box - P8,550

Upper Box A - P7,000

Upper Box B - P5,500

Gen Ad A - P3,500

Gen Ad B - P2,800

Tickets will go on sale starting September 16 through SM Tickets' website and outlets, OctoArts said.

Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most popular female acts in K-pop, while Taemin entered the scene the following year through boy group SHINee.

Yugyeom, meanwhile, debuted in 2014 as a part of GOT7, whose members have been focusing more on their solo careers in recent years.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



