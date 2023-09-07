Mark your calendars, Filipino K-pop stans!
SHINee's Taemin, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, and GOT7's Yugyeom are joining forces for a one-night concert in the Philippines in October.
OctoArts Entertainment recently announced that the trio will take the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena on October 13 for the "K-Magic Live" concert.
On Thursday, OctoArts bared the following ticket prices for the event:
- VIP Standing - P10,800
- Patron - P10,800
- VIP Seated - P9,500
- Lower Box - P8,550
- Upper Box A - P7,000
- Upper Box B - P5,500
- Gen Ad A - P3,500
- Gen Ad B - P2,800
Tickets will go on sale starting September 16 through SM Tickets' website and outlets, OctoArts said.
Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most popular female acts in K-pop, while Taemin entered the scene the following year through boy group SHINee.
Yugyeom, meanwhile, debuted in 2014 as a part of GOT7, whose members have been focusing more on their solo careers in recent years.
