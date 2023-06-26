Teaser photo for K-pop boy group SHINee's 8th album 'Hard,' released June 26, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@SHInee

South Korean boy band SHINee, dubbed "The Princes of K-pop," made a comeback on Monday with its eighth full album, returning to the music scene after more than two years.

Fans can once again declare, "SHINee's back" — a well-known phrase whispered at the beginning of the group's 2012 hit "Sherlock (Clue + Note)" — as the four-member act released the album "Hard" alongside the music video for its lead single of the same title.

Single "Hard" is described as a "hybrid hip-hop track," according to a post on the group's Twitter account.

The new album contains 10 songs, including the anthemic "The Feeling," a pre-release track unveiled last June 9.

Ahead of the album's release, the group also held a series of concerts, titled "SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination," in Seoul over the weekend.

However, only members Key, Minho and Taemin performed at the concert as leader Onew has been on hiatus since early June due to health issues.

"Hard" marks SHINee's first new music in over two years, following "Atlantis" — a repackage of the band's seventh full album "Don't Call Me" — in April 2021.

In between the two releases, Taemin enlisted in the South Korean military, becoming the quartet's final member to fulfill his mandatory service, while his bandmates focused on their solo music careers.

Managed by SM Entertainment, SHINee debuted in May 2008 with the extended play "Replay."

Originally a five-man team, vocalist Jonghyun passed away in December 2017.

The group, also known for songs like "Lucifer" and "View," is well respected within the K-pop industry because of its experimental electro-pop sound and outstanding stage performances.

