K-pop group Shinee drops repackaged album 'Atlantis'

Promotional photo for Korean boy group Shinee's repackaged album, 'Atlantis.' Twitter: @SHINee

South Korean boy group Shinee returned Monday with its repackaged album "Atlantis" along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

"Atlantis" is the repackage of Shinee's "Don't Call Me" album, released last February 22. It contains songs from the first record as well as 3 new tracks.

Watch more in iWantTFC

February's "Don't Call Me," the group's seventh full-length Korean album, marked Shinee's return after nearly 3 years on hiatus due to the members' mandatory military service. Only the youngest member, Taemin, has yet to enlist.

In early April, the group held its first online concert, drawing 130,000 viewers from 120 countries.

Shinee, dubbed as the "Princes of K-pop," debuted as a 5-member act in May 2008 under SM Entertainment, home to other top K-pop groups such as Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Exo, Red Velvet, NCT and SuperM.

Shinee's vocalist Jonghyun passed away in December 2017.