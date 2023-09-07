Four members of the K-pop girl group TripleS are coming to Manila to perform at the Philippine Blockchain Week on September 21. Photo from Philippine Blockchain Week 2023 on Facebook

TripleS, dubbed as the first "decentralized" K-pop group because of its unusual system, is flying to Manila this September for the Philippine Blockchain Week.

The show will take place at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay on September 21, organizers of the 2023 Philippine Blockchain Week recently announced on social media.

Introducing the World’s First Decentralized Kpop Idol Group, @triplescosmos ! Join us on a journey where technology meets music, and fans become collaborators- redefining music as we know it! 🔥



🎟️ Get your tickets for #PhilippineBlockchainWeek2023 at https://t.co/Bf4dv37QzU pic.twitter.com/zlexi1MPYV — Philippine Blockchain Week (@philblockchain) September 1, 2023

Premium tickets — which include reserved, premium seating and complimentary snacks — can be purchased for P5,500 while general admission tickets are priced at P1,650, according to the Philippine Blockchain Week website.

Based on the event's poster, it seems that only members Yooyeon, Soomin, Nakyoung and Yeonji will perform at the event.

Formed and managed by MODHAUS, TripleS is a girl group planned to consist of 24 members, though only 16 members have been introduced so far.

The girls will rotate between groups and sub-units, whose lineups are determined by the fans through a voting process that takes place on an app called Cosmo.

In August, the group launched the sub-unit LOVElution, which promoted the single "Girls' Capitalism."

TripleS joins a slew of South Korean stars who are set to come to the Philippines in September, which also includes fellow K-pop acts ATEEZ and TWICE.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO