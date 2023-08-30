K-pop girl group TWICE. Photo: Twitter/JYPETWICE

MANILA — It appears that September is going to be a festive month for fans of the Korean wave, with a slew of K-pop and K-drama stars set to arrive in the country for concerts and other similar events.

Kicking off the month is Park Ji-hoon, a soloist and former member of the boy group Wanna One, who will grace the opening ceremony of the 2023 Korea Travel Fiesta at the Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Center on September 2.

Boy group TAN is returning to the country for a series of mall shows, performing at Market! Market! in Taguig on September 8, TriNoma in Quezon City on September 9, and SM City CDO Downtown on September 10.

Also on September 9, boy group P1Harmony will bring its "P1USTAGE H:P1ONEER" tour to the New Frontier Theater, marking the six-piece act's first performance in the country since debuting in 2020.

Boy group ATEEZ is also bringing its "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" tour to the country, to be staged at the Araneta Coliseum on September 16.

On September 22, "Boys Over Flowers" star Kim Bum is set to captivate the hearts of Filipinos with a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater, while Thai singer BamBam of K-pop group GOT7 will mount his "Area 52" concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

The next day, Kim Bum will hold a fan meeting at the Nustar Convention Center in Cebu, while singer-actor Ok Taecyeon will host a similar event at the New Frontier Theater.

On the same day, a K-pop festival will take place at the City di Mare Events Grounds in Cebu City, featuring performances from Sandara Park, AB6IX, VIVIZ and Younite, and dance troupes 1MILLION and MB Crew.

On September 30, Super Junior D&E — a sub-unit composed of Donghae and Eunhyuk — will take the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for its "DElight Party" fan concert.

Hitmaking girl group TWICE is also coming back to the Philippines for its two-day concert at the Philippine Arena, scheduled on September 30 and October 1.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO