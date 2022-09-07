MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid and actor Ian Veneracion will are finally presenting their show "KilaboTitos" live in a one-night concert on October 28 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Alcasid made the announcement as he uploaded the show's poster on Instagram.

The concert was first announced on January 2020, which was originally a two-night concert at the New Frontier Theater. However, it had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After almost a year of waiting, Alcasid and Veneracion decided to push through with the show as a digital concert "Virtually Yours, KilaboTitos" on March 26, 2021



It had a repeat in May last year.

Veneracion earlier joined A Team, the talent management of Alcasid, in May.

