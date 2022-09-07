Home  >  Entertainment

Ogie Alcasid, Ian Veneracion to finally stage 'KilaboTitos' live

Posted at Sep 07 2022 11:28 AM

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid and actor Ian Veneracion will are finally presenting their show "KilaboTitos" live in a one-night concert on October 28 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. 

The concert was first announced on January 2020, which was originally a two-night concert at the New Frontier Theater. However, it had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After almost a year of waiting, Alcasid and Veneracion decided to push through with the show as a digital concert "Virtually Yours, KilaboTitos" on March 26, 2021 
 
It had a repeat in May last year.

Veneracion earlier joined A Team, the talent management of Alcasid, in May.

